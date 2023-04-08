Kozhikode youth to represent India in Y20 summit

April 08, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

Nestled in the quaint and serene village of Edacheri in Kozhikode, Amal Manoj stands tall as one of Kerala’s finest young minds selected to represent India as a distinguished youth delegate at the highly anticipated Y20 (Youth 20) summit of G20, scheduled to take place in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, on April 14 and 15.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity came knocking on his door after he made waves as the Indian Youth Ambassador in the India-China youth delegation in 2019, where he created history as the youngest-ever Youth Ambassador from India.

Amal’s artistic talents and active involvement in the National Service Scheme (NSS) played a crucial role in creating these favourable opportunities. While in school, he had bagged first prize in Ottanthullal and mono act in both high school and higher secondary levels at the Kerala State School Arts Festival. He was also part of the district table tennis team at the time.

Amal bagged the State award for the best NSS volunteer leader in 2018. The same year, he took part in the National Youth Festival and bagged the best performer award and was the only speaker from Kerala at the National Youth Parliament.

“I was shortlisted for the China delegation from the National Youth Festival. The Kerala government also recommended me for the same as I bagged the State award that year,” Amal Manoj told The Hindu.

He was also one of the 15 students who took part in the Republic Day Parade in Delhi in 2021 at the peak of the COVID pandemic. He performed Ottanthullal before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amal, 22, was directly nominated for the Y20 summit by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, as he was part of the Indian Youth delegation in China. On April 14, Amal is to attend the summit as a delegate, while on April 15, he will be a guest speaker on one of the Y20 agendas ‘Health, Wellbeing and Sports: Agenda for Youth.’

Amal completed his graduation in Mathematics from Ramjas College, Delhi, where he excelled in Ottanthullal and theatre. He is currently a student of mass communication and journalism at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication in its Mizoram campus.

Expecting to be part of the Indian youth delegation to the United Nations and the Commonwealth summit soon, Amal wishes to prepare himself to be a diplomat after he completes his course in mass communication.

