Kozhikode youngster wins film award in U.K.

Varanasi is one of the oldest and holiest cities in the world. For a discernible movie camera, it could offer some spectacular visuals too, with its expansive River Ganga and the boats that float on it, the temples, various religious rituals and the bustling streets, especially during twilight and night.

Jithin Majeed has succeeded in capturing some arresting images of Varanasi in his short documentary Moksha. His effort has been recognised, too: he won the U.K.’s prestigious Royal Television Society’s award for camera in the category of films students.

His plans to go to London to collect the award were upset by the COVID-19 outbreak, though. Majeed shot, edited and directed Moksha as part of his B.A. course in filmmaking from the Regent’s School of Film and Media, London.

He had returned home to Kozhikode last October after completing his course, for which he had won a scholarship. “The award came as a surprise,” says Majeed. “I wanted to make a film on Varanasi after being inspired by a four-minute film directed by Aeyaz. “I was fascinated by some of the lovely visuals shot by Aeyaz, who is based in Dubai. I contacted him through e-mail and he was quite helpful.”

Movies and the movie camera have always fascinated Jithin. “I have made a lot of amateur videos, right from my school days,” he says. “One of those short films, though, attracted more than one lakh views on YouTube.”

It was a film was about Majeed and his friend distributing free food to the homeless on the streets of Kozhikode. “Our mothers had cooked those meals,” he says. “Visuals of that film were used in a promotional video about the free food campaign of the then Kozhikode District Collector N. Prasanth. Philanthropy is something close to my heart.”