Kozhikode: Woman sustains injury in acid attack

March 18, 2022 11:29 IST

She was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

A 22-year old woman sustained serious injuries in an acid attack in the city on Friday morning. Mridula, the victim reportedly encountered the attack while was on her way to an optical shop at Thondayad.

Police sources said they were yet to ascertain the reasons behind the incident. Vishnu, a 23-year old man who allegedly carried out the attack, was taken into custody from the spot.

The woman was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The accused was taken into custody with the support of a few local residents.