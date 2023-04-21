ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode woman held on charge of murdering her nephew by serving him poisoned ice cream

April 21, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The case was cracked by a police team led by DySP P.R. Hariprasad

The Hindu Bureau

Thahira, a 34-year old woman from Kozhikode district’s Arikkulam, was arrested on the charges of murdering her nephew by giving him ice cream laced with poison. The incident, which was initially treated as a case of food poisoning, was cracked by a team of police officers led by Deputy Superintendent of Police P. R. Hariprasad on Friday.

It was on April 16 that Ahamed Hassan Rifai, a class VI boy from Arikkulam, was hospitalised with symptoms of suspected food poisoning. He died the following day. Health and Food Safety Department officials who carried out scientific inspections at the shop had found nothing unhealthy in the ice cream samples they collected from the spot. Though the shop was temporarily shut following the incident, the police had smelt a rat.

The autopsy report of the boy later revealed that Ammonium Phosphide was present in the body of the victim, confirming the suspected murder attempt with poison. According to police sources, the suspect admitted to the crime during the detailed interrogation. It was a narrow escape for the victim’s mother and other two siblings who were not at home at the time of exchanging the ice cream family pack laced with poison.

Police sources said the real motive behind the crime remained unclear.  There were some suspected differences of opinion between the families which might have triggered the revengeful action, they said.

