Kozhikode witnesses huge crowds amid relaxed weekend curbs

Minimal police checking in public places in city; hoteliers demand more relaxations

The city witnessed huge crowds on Saturday with all major markets and business establishments reopening in the wake of relaxation of weekend regulations.

Though shop owners were instructed to regulate the number of customers after checking vaccination details, they were not found complying with it, citing practical difficulties.

Customers were found observing physical distancing norms in shops while shop owners reminded them to follow guidelines and hand sanitisation norms. Most shops were found to maintain a record of visitors.

Private bus operators operated services without paying much attention to the COVID-19 protocol. Many operators ferried passengers beyond the seating capacity, and both city and long-distance buses were found to be overcrowded.

Following mass criticism against police high-handedness in the enforcement of COVID norms, there was minimal checking in various public places in the city. Vehicle checking was also minimal on national and State highways. However, plainclothesmen were deployed to keep an eye on traders flouting rules.

Seeking more relaxations, a section of hoteliers on Saturday called upon the government to allow dine-in service by complying with the existing safety protocol. They pointed out that a ban on hotels alone made no sense and it would only affect the income of workers in the sector.

Health Department officials, meanwhile, expressed concerns over the increasing rush in public places and the difficulty in implementing the safety protocol. They said the stepping out of children and senior citizens for non-emergency purposes would definitely emerge as a threat.