Kozhikode witnesses heavy rush in public places

People show scant regard for safety norms despite warning of a third wave of the pandemic

Despite warning from health experts of the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic, physical distancing norms and other safety guidelines are being thrown to the winds in several places in the city. Overcrowded fish markets and wayside outlets cut a sorry figure on Thursday with long queues in front of them.

A fish market near Nadakkavu even drew the attention of passers-by with a long queue of buyers. There was no one to enforce rules there. A few customers even justified the act.

Though regulations are in force in critical containment zones, many came out of restricted areas and moved around. The police and other enforcement squads found themselves helpless in the face of the heavy turnout. Even children casually roamed with parents.

“Very few taxi drivers complied with the district administration’s orders to limit the number of passengers in vehicles. As regards private vehicle owners, there was no self-regulation at all,” said a Rapid Response Team volunteer from West Hill. He added that the city roads remained crowded with the rise in non-emergency trips.

A shop owner at CSI Junction said customers were lax in using hand sanitisers. Even senior citizens seemed unmindful of the safety measures to be followed while entering crowded places, he added.

Meanwhile, sources in the Health Department said sectoral magistrates appointed by the district administration had been asked to tighten checking. They added that the district administration was closely monitoring the situation, and that more curbs would be considered after evaluating public response.