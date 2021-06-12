Kozhikode warms to ‘Gadget Challenge’ for online classes

Farmers selling tapioca to mobilise funds for the district administration’s Gadget Challenge at Korangad in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Good response to initiative to buy phones and tablets for underprivileged students

The ‘Gadget Challenge’ launched by the district administration on June 9 to help underprivileged students access online education is proving to be a big hit with the participation of welfare associations, local bodies, youth clubs and charity movements in Kozhikode. Though the target is to reach out to around 5,000 students in the first phase, more needy students are likely to be covered.

Following the district-level appeal and social media campaign, local bodies have started ward-level activities in support of the cause. Alumni association functionaries of private, aided, and government schools are in touch with school authorities to reach out to the maximum number of needy students.

Representatives of the All Kerala Mobile Phone Technicians Associations said they had already handed over a new gadget over to the St. Vincent school authorities. Teachers also requested their old classmates to help out students. “Two students at the Government LP School, Thondimmal in Thiruvambadi panchayat, got gadgets sponsored by their teachers’ friends,” said a local body member.

‘Collect small sums’

Many individuals have also put forth a proposal that small sums be collected from the public to buy gadgets. “Such a move will enable a lot more people to contribute to the cause. Those in the smaller income groups will not be in a position to buy a new mobile phone,” said a person keen on participating in the ‘challenge.’

Demanding attention

Though the drive is making headway in covering the already identified children, officials at the government children’s homes in Kozhikode said they were yet to get any assistance for their 52 students. They said the students were badly in need of smartphones or computers to interact with teachers and submit assignments.