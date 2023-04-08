HamberMenu
Kozhikode train arson: key questions still remain unanswered

April 08, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - Kozhikode

A. Mithosh Joseph

As various law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express arson attack case, several key questions regarding the motive and the number of individuals involved in the attack still remain unanswered.

Despite the interrogation of prime suspect Sharukh Saifi by agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police, there has been no definite answer as to why the accused carried out such an attack which was reportedly a premeditated one.

Central agencies are currently exploring the possibility that a terrorist group or a banned outfit may have been involved in the attack.

Police sources said that Sharukh might have chosen Kozhikode for the attack for a specific reason.

The timing of the attack at night was designed to help him escape in the dark.

The police have confirmed that the suspect was not a troublemaker in his hometown or workplace, and that the train attack was not a spur-of-the-moment decision.

