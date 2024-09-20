ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode Town Hall closed for renovation

Published - September 20, 2024 11:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The renovation of the Town Hall, which is estimated to cost ₹24 lakh, is expected to be completed in three months. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode Town Hall, managed by the city Corporation, has been temporarily closed for renovation works, which will begin on September 23 (Monday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The deplorable condition of the hall was in the news recently. The rickety floor of the stage, dusty curtains, and worn-out chairs had drawn flak.

The Town Hall was constructed in 1891 on the anniversary of Queen Victoria’s reign. Over the years, it has undergone several renovations. Nonetheless, it has been the centre of all cultural activities in the city. It has witnessed the city’s evergreen love for music, be it ghazals, Carnatic, Hindustani or film music.

Musical evenings in the name of legends such as Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, and Mukesh are held at the packed Town Hall every once in a while. However, the congestion inside the hall and scarcity of parking space in the vicinity have been a hurdle for organising big-ticket programmes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The renovation of the hall, which is estimated to cost ₹24 lakh, is expected to be completed in around three months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US