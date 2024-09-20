GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kozhikode Town Hall closed for renovation

Published - September 20, 2024 11:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The renovation of the Town Hall, which is estimated to cost ₹24 lakh, is expected to be completed in three months.

The Kozhikode Town Hall, managed by the city Corporation, has been temporarily closed for renovation works, which will begin on September 23 (Monday).

The deplorable condition of the hall was in the news recently. The rickety floor of the stage, dusty curtains, and worn-out chairs had drawn flak.

The Town Hall was constructed in 1891 on the anniversary of Queen Victoria’s reign. Over the years, it has undergone several renovations. Nonetheless, it has been the centre of all cultural activities in the city. It has witnessed the city’s evergreen love for music, be it ghazals, Carnatic, Hindustani or film music.

Musical evenings in the name of legends such as Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, and Mukesh are held at the packed Town Hall every once in a while. However, the congestion inside the hall and scarcity of parking space in the vicinity have been a hurdle for organising big-ticket programmes.

The renovation of the hall, which is estimated to cost ₹24 lakh, is expected to be completed in around three months.

