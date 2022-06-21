Kozhikode tops with 87.79% result in Plus Two exams

District registers a pass percentage of 87.79

Teachers and students at Calicut Girls Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, in a joyous mood after declaration of the Plus Two exam results, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Kozhikode district topped the State with the highest pass percentage of 87.79 when results of the Plus Two board exams were declared on Tuesday.

A total of 3,198 students got A plus in all subjects. Of the 36,696 students who appeared for the exams, 32,214 cleared it. The schools that registered cent per cent results in the district are Chinmaya Vidyalaya Higher Secondary School, Nellikode, and Silver Hills Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode city.

There is a decline in pass percentage compared with last year when 90.25% of those who had written the exams became eligible for higher studies. There is also a decline in the number of those scoring A plus in all subjects too, as last year, 5,982 students had that distinction.

Other streams

Of the 87 students who appeared in the technical stream, 61 cleared the exams. The pass percentage is 70. Of the 6,464 students who wrote in the open category, only 3,215 became eligible for higher studies. Ninety-one got A plus in all subjects.