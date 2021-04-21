Kozhikode too feels the pinch of vaccine shortage

Health Department reportedly claims it has stock to last only till Thursday

Kozhikode was not exempted from COVID-19 vaccine shortage that hit other districts on Wednesday. The Health Department is learnt to have claimed that it had stock to last only till Thursday, and if fresh stock does not arrive, it could trigger a crisis.

A mega vaccination camp scheduled in Koyilandy Municipality had to be cancelled, and chaos prevailed at the Cherooppa primary health centre for a while, as people thronged the premises in violation of the pandemic protocol. An official claimed that vaccine shortage was severe in the hilly areas of the district.

Earlier, the number of vaccination camps had to be reduced from 117 on Tuesday to 107, reportedly in view of the scarcity. According to sources, however, camps could be held only at 103 places on Wednesday. By Tuesday night, the department reportedly had a stock of only over 1,300 vials. But replenishment arrived later. Health officials claimed that 26,000 vials were used on Tuesday.

Sources said many people had thronged government-run vaccination camp sites without realising that only those who had registered with the COWIN portal could get the jab. People who wanted to have spot registration were left disappointed. Many senior citizens and those with co-morbidities had reached the centres early to have their second dose. Some of them were taken off guard by the rush.

At the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, those who had registered on the portal were given the injection, apart from 200-odd others on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The rush for vaccines is reportedly driven by apprehensions about missing the second dose and also the rise in the number fresh cases in the past few days. Unruly scenes followed, and the police had to intervene in places such as Cherooppa. Physical distancing and the pandemic protocol were given a go-by.

Wednesday is actually marked for routine immunisation drives at all government healthcare institutions. From Thursday, only those who had registered with the portal will be given the jab.