Kozhikode to host ICCN general assembly in November

July 31, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Beena Philip releasing the ICCN logo in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kozhikode will host the ninth General Assembly and International Cultural Festival of the Inter-City Intangible Cultural Cooperation Network (ICCN) in November. Mayor Beena Philip released the ICCN logo in her chamber on Monday to announce the festivities.

ICCN is a UNESCO-approved organisation of mayors and cultural leaders of 45 global cities that have cultural conservation as their declared agenda. Kozhikode has risen to the ranks of the global cities with its recent bid for the ‘UNESCO City of Literature’ tag.

The general assembly of the ICCN is being held in India for the first time. Earlier it was held in Egypt, Iran, Palestine, Spain, Korea, and Italy. The cultural festival will comprise several events, including art and craft exhibitions. ICCN Director (South Asia) V. Jayarajan was present during the logo release.

