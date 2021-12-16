Kozhikode to get 13 more fair price hotels

Kozhikode

16 December 2021 19:37 IST

One hotel in each Assembly constituency mooted

Following the Kudumbashree model ‘Janakeeya Hotel’ to support hunger-free projects and the supply of fair price food, the Department of Food and Civil Supplies is planning to open 13 ‘Subhiksha’ hotels in Kozhikode district. The proposal is to open at least one hotel in each Assembly constituency within March, 31, 2022.

The hotels will supply meal at just ₹20 apart from ensuring fair price for all other food items supplied as breakfast and snacks. For each sold meal, ₹5 will be given extra by the government to entrepreneurs concerned as handling charges. To generate additional income, the management team will be allowed to supply fried dishes as additional items with separate charges.

“The main attraction of the project is that the department will be bearing all the major expenses to start the venture. Kudumbashree units, voluntary groups, non-governmental organisations and cooperative societies can think of taking it up by complying with rules,”says District Supply Officer K. Rajeev. According to him, an initial fund of ₹10 lakh to arrange basic facilities will be granted for each hotel apart from rental expenses and other maintenance fund.

Advertising

Advertising

The district-level committee with the District Supply Officer as convener will be finalising each project after scrutiny. The committee will also be responsible for fixing the price of each food item. There will also be efforts on the part of the committee to mobilise sponsors’ support for meeting initial investments.

If possible, buildings owned by local bodies and government departments will be selected for the new venture. Rates fixed by the Public Works Department will be given as rent to building owners. Furniture and other items needed for each project will be supplied separately by the Food and Civil Supplies department using its own fund or with the support of sponsors.

One of the main goals of the project is to encourage free food supply schemes for the bedridden and seriously-ill patients in various parts of the district. Organisations and individuals interested in sponsoring meal for them will be encouraged to approach Subhiksha hotels for partnership. Though sponsors will have to pay for the meal, it will reach the targeted group of beneficiaries free of cost.