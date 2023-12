December 11, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode city will be lit up for the New Year celebrations from December 27 to January 2 under the aegis of the Department of Tourism. The decorations based on the theme ‘State of Happiness and Harmony’ will be centred around Mananchira Square and will extend to the beach. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the decorations at Mananchira Square on December 27.