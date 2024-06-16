GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kozhikode team for Super League Kerala launched

Calicut Football Club owned by IBS Group will have six international players, seven national and 12 Kerala players

Published - June 16, 2024 01:34 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Raghavan, MP, along with Franchisee owner V.K. Mathews and Kerala Football Association president Navas Meeran launching the logo of Calicut FC, the new team for the Super League Kerala, in Kozhikode on June 15.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, along with Franchisee owner V.K. Mathews and Kerala Football Association president Navas Meeran launching the logo of Calicut FC, the new team for the Super League Kerala, in Kozhikode on June 15. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

‘Calicut FC’ will be the team that represents Kozhikode in the Super League Kerala (SLK) that starts in Kochi on September 1.

Launching the team here on June 15 (Saturday), franchisee owner and executive chairman of IBS Group V.K. Mathews said the team would have 25 players, including six international players, seven national players, and 12 from Kerala. The head coach would be from abroad, while the assistant coach from Kerala. The EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode would be the home ground of Calicut FC, while the Medical College Stadium would be its practice ground. The team is still in the scouting stage, he added.

The official logo of the team was released by M.K. Raghavan, MP, in the presence of Kerala Football Association president Navas Meeran.

Mr. Raghavan highlighted the dream of Kozhikode of having an international stadium of its own and requested Mr. Mathews to lead the initiative in a public-private partnership mode.

Mr. Meeran noted that football in Kerala would undergo incredible changes once the State created a situation where professionals in the game could earn a decent livelihood. “For this, we need to bring in excellent practice facilities from the sub-junior level. Towards this, we are creating a situation to host no less than 2,100 football matches a year. Super League Kerala will be the latest endeavour to achieve the result,” he said.

SLK, conducted on the same lines as the Indian Super League, will be the premier sporting event in Kerala. Six teams from various districts will participate in the league. Thirty matches will be played in the preliminary round, each team participating in 10 matches (five at the home ground and five away). The top four teams advance to the play-off stage.

Besides the Kozhikode team, there are teams from Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kannur each owned by franchisees led by leading business houses in India and abroad.

The IBS group of companies includes IBS Software, one of the most accomplished technology companies in the world for the global travel industry. The company has over 5,000 employees from 42 nationalities, across 17 offices worldwide, including four in India and two in Kerala.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / sports event / Football

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.