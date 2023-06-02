ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode teacher dies as tree branch falls on him

June 02, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The incident took place at Ambalapoyil near Nanminda around 9 a.m

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year old school teacher from Madavoor was killed when the branch of an avenue tree fell on him at Ambalapoyil near Nanminda in Kozhikode district on Friday.

Mohammed Shareef, a teacher at the Aided Upper Primary School in Ulliyeri, met with the tragic incident while he was riding his motorcycle to the school around 9 a.m.

The helmet he used was totally destroyed in the incident causing grave head injuries. Though the man was rushed to a government hospital in Balussery with the support of some local residents, he succumbed to injuries within a few hours. 

