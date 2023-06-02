HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kozhikode teacher dies as tree branch falls on him

The incident took place at Ambalapoyil near Nanminda around 9 a.m

June 02, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year old school teacher from Madavoor was killed when the branch of an avenue tree fell on him at Ambalapoyil near Nanminda in Kozhikode district on Friday.

Mohammed Shareef, a teacher at the Aided Upper Primary School in Ulliyeri, met with the tragic incident while he was riding his motorcycle to the school around 9 a.m.

The helmet he used was totally destroyed in the incident causing grave head injuries. Though the man was rushed to a government hospital in Balussery with the support of some local residents, he succumbed to injuries within a few hours. 

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode / accident (general) / death

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.