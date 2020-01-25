Kozhikode switches to heavy security mode

Heavy security arrangements are in place in view of the district-level Republic Day celebrations on Kozhikode beach on Sunday. Besides the heavy police deployment, the newly opened northern Kerala regional police cyberdome will offer its IT-enabled surveillance mechanism covering the city’s coastal area. Drone cameras connected to the high-end face recognition system for criminal identification will be in operation during the celebration.

Following a State-level directive to heighten coastline security, Coast Guard will deploy their special squads to carry out surprise inspections. An intelligent float observation system controlled by the Cyberdome will be in place off the Kozhikode beach.

Checks in trains

Public places such as railway stations and bus stands have been brought under the scanner of police patrol squads.

Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police have intensified checks in trains. Squads have been posted to closely monitor surveillance camera visuals in public places.

This is the first time that the district administration is hosting the district-level ceremony on Kozhikode beach. The location was changed from Vikram Maidan at West Hill with an aim to attract more public participation.

Entry to the parade spot will be regulated with the help of metal detectors. There will be special arrangements for the public to view the flag hoisting and the ceremonial parade. On Beach Road, traffic will be regulated from 7 a.m. onwards.

Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan will hoist the national flag and review the ceremonial parade at 8 a.m. Platoons of Kerala Police, Excise, Fire Force, Forests, Student Police Cadets, National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme and Scouts and Guides will take part in the ceremonial parade.

Freedom fighters and cultural leaders will take part in the celebrations in which various Government departments will come up with their own floats. There will be cultural programmes by selected students from various educational institutions.