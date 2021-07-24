Kozhikode steps up vigil against pandemic

Kozhikode

24 July 2021 00:29 IST

TPR rises above 30% in eight local bodies in district

COVID patients in the district who do not have enough facilities at home to remain in quarantine will be shifted to the nearest domiciliary care centre soon as part of preventing further spread of the disease. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy has asked local bodies that do not have a domiciliary care centre at present to set up them immediately.

Speaking at the district-level review meeting on Friday, he asked private clinics to mandatorily share information on those who underwent COVID test with officials at panchayat level. Following the decision to increase COVID tests, two testing camps will be held in every local body, one in the evening and another in the afternoon. All local bodies have been asked to open COVID control rooms.

Contact tracing will be strengthened in local bodies. All those who turn up at hospital OPs have to undergo COVID test. If anyone refuses to undergo a test, they will be quarantined, the Collector said in the online meeting.

Meanwhile, the police have strengthened vigil against COVID by deploying 530 personnel in urban areas and 300 personnel in rural areas in the district.

A new checking point was set up in front of every police station and four-member squads have been deployed to ensure physical-distancing.

The test positivity rate in the district has crossed 15% again. On Friday, 12,080 people were tested, of which 1,870 turned positive.

The test positivity rate is 15.76%.

As many as 780 people recovered from the disease. At present, there are 19,778 COVID patients in the district and 44,565 under observation.

Eight local bodies in the district reported a TPR above 30%. Changaroth panchayat reported a TPR of 42.6%. Thalakkulathur, Kattippara, Omasseri, Kayakkodi, Kuttiady, Chathamangalam and Karasseri are the other panchayats that recorded a TPR of above 30%. Kayanna, Madavoor and Mavoor panchayats recorded a TPR of 30%.