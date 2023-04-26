Kozhikode SSK launches project to develop teachers’ reading habits

April 26, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode unit of the Samagra Shiksha Kerala, has launched a project to develop good reading habits among teachers in aided and government schools in the district.

Titled ‘Vayana Vismayam,’ it persuades teachers to become members of libraries in their locality. A.K. Abdul Hakeem, district project coordinator, SSK, told The Hindu on Wednesday that the project got kicked off on April 23 to mark World Book Day. There is enthusiastic participation from among the community. It would conclude on National Reading Day on June 19.

There are 6,604 teachers in lower primary schools, 4,876 teachers in upper primary schools, 4,570 teachers in high schools, and 3,100 teachers in higher secondary schools. All these people would be required to take membership in any approved library of their choice and start borrowing books.

“A good teacher needs to be a good reader too. There is a need to bring the teachers’ community to the world of reading to have a change in their perspective and outlook,” Mr. Hakeem pointed out.

The teachers would be required to organise discussions on the books they read and there would be attempts to promote good readers among them. V. Sivankutty, Minister for General Education, would formally launch the project at a school in Mukkom on April 29.