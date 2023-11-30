‘Kozhikode squad’ nabs suspect in gold theft after a 3,000-km journey

November 30, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

After a challenging journey covering around 3,000 km to a remote village in West Bengal, a three-member squad of the Kozhikode City police nabbed a migrant labourer who was involved in a major gold theft in the district.

Nasar Mulla, the second accused in the case, was apprehended from a far-off village in West Bengal’s Bardhaman district with the support of two local police officers from the Nadanghat station on November 24. After securing the transit remand order, the 45-year-old was brought here on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody.

The squad members said the moments were challenging and almost similar to the scenes in the crime thriller Kannur squad as the villagers came in large numbers to free the arrested. “We managed to leave the spot by a locally hired vehicle,” they said.

On November 16, seventy sovereigns of gold ornaments were allegedly stolen from a shop in Kozhikode. The prime suspect was identified as Ghiasudhin who was also a labourer at the gold polishing shop. Nasar Mulla reportedly was his relative and the one who planned strategies for their escape from the district.

“We are still on the lookout for the first accused as the recovery of the stolen ornaments will be possible only after his arrest. Mulla is yet to reveal anything about the escapee,” said sub inspector Mohammed Siyad who was part of the squad. According to him, more details of the operation could be revealed only after the arrest of the prime suspect.

The squad members, including senior civil police officer M. Shalu and civil police officer P. Hareesh, had been permitted to travel by flight till Kolkata after tracking the location of the suspects. From there, they travelled by road to reach the interior village. The return journey was by train and bus as the suspect cooperated with the police proceedings.

“Our squads here have been part of tracking numerous such cases, but people are seemingly more excited about such actions now with the release of Kannur Squad,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kozhikode city) P. Bijuraj who heads the special squad. The film has helped people visualise the real struggles and efforts behind each arrest in distant locations, he observed.

