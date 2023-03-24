HamberMenu
Kozhikode Special Fast Track Court acquits man in rape case

March 24, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Fast Track Court in Kozhikode on Thursday acquitted Mohammed Jasim in a case of sexual abuse and forced religious conversion bid. Judge K. Priya pointed out that the prosecution had been unable to prove the allegations against him.

Jasim was charged of drugging his classmate at a private exam training centre in the city after taking her to Sarovaram Biopark and sexually abusing her in 2019. He reportedly used photographs to blackmail her, a Christian, to convert to Islam and also took gold and money from her.

The court heard 24 witnesses in the case and came to the conclusion that Jasim and the girl were in a relationship, and the allegation of rape did not stand. Defence lawyer Shahir Singh said the allegation of forced religious conversion was planted when the relationship turned sour. The prosecution could not prove that Ali Akbar who allegedly facilitated the crime at Sarovaram Biopark was an employee there.

The case had grabbed media attention when the girl’s relatives came up with allegations of religious conversion. The National Investigation Agency had secured information with regard to the case.

