Kozhikode sees record single-day spike of 5,015 COVID-19 cases

KOZHIKODE

28 April 2021 00:46 IST

10 local bodies with test positivity rate over 30% declared ‘Critical LSGIs’

Kozhikode on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases when 5,015 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The number was also the highest recorded among the districts in the State on the day.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 26.66%. Among the new patients are two who returned from foreign countries and seven from other States. The source is unknown in 186 cases while 4,820 got infected through local transmission. As many as 19,663 samples were tested on Tuesday. While 1,567 patients have recovered, 8,419 persons have been placed under observation.

The district administration has declared 10 local bodies with the highest test positivity rate as ‘Critical local self-government institutions (LSGIs)’, where strict regulations, similar to those of lockdown, will be implemented from Wednesday onwards. The 10 local bodies of Olavanna, Velom, Peruvayal, Chemanchery, Kadalundy, Mavoor, Feroke, Panangad, Ulliyeri and Kakkodi have recorded TPR more than 30%.

All kinds of gatherings have been strictly prohibited in the critical LSGIs and people should not venture out except for emergency needs. Only those shops and establishments related to food and health shall remain open till 7 p.m. Hotels may provide takeaway and home delivery till 9 p.m. In-house dining will not be permitted.

The restrictions in the local bodies will be in force for one week and will continue till the TPR falls below 25%.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting here on Tuesday called for intensifying activities at the ward-level aimed at ‘COVID-free wards’. Social, political and religious organisations will work together to strengthen rapid response teams in the wards. The meeting called upon the public to follow the restrictions being imposed in containment zones and critical containment zones. Political parties will call off any victory celebrations after the election results are announced on May 2.

The meeting decided to request the State government to set up an oxygen manufacturing plant in the district. At present, there is a liquid oxygen tank of 10 kilo-litre capacity at the Government Medical College. The demand is to set up a 6-kilo-litre-tank each at the Beach Hospital and the PMSSY block. The private hospitals in the district had enough oxygen stock, the District Collector said at the meeting.

Oxygen distribution through a centralised pipeline has been set up at the Medical College Hospital and the Beach Hospital, much to the relief of the patients. Instead of providing a separate cylinder to each bed, more beds may be attached to a single pipeline. At the Beach Hospital, 22 beds each in the medical and surgical ICUs have been attached to the pipeline. Nine beds in the cardiac ICU, 18 beds in cardiac ward and two operation theatres have also been connected to the pipeline. At the Medical College Hospital, 554 beds in various departments have been connected to the oxygen grid.