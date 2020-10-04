Kozhikode sees over 1,000 local transmission cases of COVID-19

Active COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district are now over 9,685 with 1,164 more testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 here.
According to the District Medical Officer, 1,078 of these cases are locally acquired infections, 435 within Kozhikode Corporation alone. Within the civic body, Beypore had the highest number of cases through local transmission at 84. There are 20 health workers among the newly infected persons, and 10 migrant workers. The source of infection of 60 persons is not known.
There are 90 cases of locally acquired infections in Vadakara, 43 in Feroke, 33 in Perumanna, 32 in Thalakkulathoor, and 31 in Koyilandy. As many as 5,154 people are under home isolation.
