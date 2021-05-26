Kozhikode sees drop in fresh COVID cases, daily TPR

Kozhikode district recorded a daily test positivity rate (TPR) of 15.16% on Wednesday, the lowest so far this month. As many as 1,817 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

According to the District Medical Officer, fresh cases have been below 2,000 for the past four days. The district is reporting a daily TPR below 15% after April 13 for the first time. There has been a decline in the active caseload as well. If the total number of people under treatment had reached 53,244 on May 7, it has now come down to 23,102. Of them, 18,071 are under home isolation. As many as 912 people have so far died of the infection in the district.

Only Kadalundi grama panchayat has a weekly TPR of over 30%. A total of 234 of the 727 samples here tested positive for the virus. Twenty-four local bodies have their TPR above 20%. They include Thalakkulathur (29%) and Feroke, Kuruvattur and Ramanattukara (28% each). It is below 6% in six local bodies. Changaroth and Koorachund grama panchayats have a TPR of 5% and 6%, respectively.

The DMO said that 1,780 cases of local transmission of the infection were reported on Wednesday. The source of 34 others is not known. As many as 12,398 samples were tested. The number of recoveries was 2,957. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 401 locally acquired infections, Unnikulam 88, Arikkulam and Olavanna 60 each, Payyoli 56, Feroke 52, and Kadalundy 51.

Meanwhile, a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for the differently abled population in the 18-44 age group will be held at various centres in Kozhikode district on May 29 to cover as many as 15,000 people.

Registration can be done with the help of local anganwadi workers. The vaccination would be free and the camps would follow pandemic protocol. The District Medical Officer said that those who miss this chance can get the vaccine at regular camps.