Kozhikode sees 399 more COVID-19 cases

Kozhikode reported the second highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the State on Sunday when 399 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district. The number of active cases from Kozhikode crossed the 2,500-mark to reach 2,509.
According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 358 of the new cases were through local transmission of the infection. Among them, 136 people are reported to be from within Kozhikode Corporation limits. Three of them are health workers and 27 cases are from Beypore alone. At the same time, Vadakara and Kadalundi reported 34 cases each and Olavanna and Feroke 20 and 18 cases, respectively.
Three deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Sunday. They are, a 53-year-old man from Edakkad in Kannur, a 79-year-old man from Chalakkara, and a 63-year-old man from Puthuppanam in Kozhikode.
The source of infection was unknown in 24 cases. Thirteen people had returned from other States and three from abroad. As many as 128 people recovered from the infection. A total of 166 people from other districts are undergoing treatment at various facilities in the district.
