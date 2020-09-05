Kozhikode sees 244 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Surge continues in Kasaragod; recovery rate remains high in Malappuram as 338 test negative

As many as 244 people were declared tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Saturday while one more person succumbed to the infection at the Government Medical College Hospital here.

A bulletin from the medical college hospital said that the deceased was an 80-year-old man from Puthiyapuram in Kozhikode district.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 218 of the new cases were through local transmission. There seems to be a rise in such cases in Kadalundi where 68 people were tested positive for the virus. Kozhikode Corporation reported 41 such cases.

The source of infection of 15 people is not known. There are three health workers among the newly infected persons.

As many as 193 people recovered from the infection and the number of active cases in the district is 1,783.

In Malappuram

Malappuram district saw 249 new COVID-19 cases and 338 recoveries on Saturday. District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said that it was heartening to see more recoveries. He warned people to exercise constant caution.

While 222 persons were infected through local contacts, the source of infection in 14 cases could not be identified. Among them were four health workers.

District officials said 48,652 people were quarantined across Malappuram. The number of cases currently under treatment came down to 1,731.

In Kasaragod

In the biggest single-day spike, 276 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod on Saturday.

Of these, 254 were local transmission cases.

In Thrissur

Thrissur district reported 169 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. There were 110 recoveries also. As many as 159 people contracted the disease through local transmission. The source of infection of 53 people could not be traced. In all, 9,399 people are under observation.

In Kannur

As many as 222 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kannur on Saturday. Of these, 179 were local transmission cases.

The district has so far reported 4,220 COVID-19 cases. There were 121 recoveries on Saturday.

In Palakkad

Hundred more people tested positive for the virus in Palakkad on Saturday. However, there were 112 recoveries in the district.

District Collector D. Balamurali said that 56 of the new cases were infected through local transmission. While six came from abroad, seven came from other States. The source of infection could not be traced in 31 cases.

Nearly 9,800 people were quarantined across the district.

In Wayanad

As many as 20 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Saturday.

While 14 people contracted the virus through local transmission, six arrived from other States. However, there were 29 recoveries also in the district.

As many as 2,908 persons are under observation.

(With inputs from Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Wayanad bureaus)