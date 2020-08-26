Kozhikode sees 215 new COVID-19 cases

Kozhikode

As many as 215 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kozhikode on Wednesday. Of them, 192 were local transmission cases. The district also recorded 150 recoveries.

Thamarasseri has been newly included in the list of COVID clusters in the district. So far, 55 people have been tested positive here. Nadapuram and Chaliyam have been removed from the cluster list. Olavanna, Vellayil, Mukhadar, Chekyad, Chorode, Kuttichira, Vadakara, Thiruvallur, and Valiyangadi are the other clusters in the district.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree pointed out that 22 of the total 26 persons who died of COVID-19 in the district were above 50 years of age and that a large section of them were suffering from either cancer, renal problems or cardiac ailments. She called for giving special care to the elderly, critically-ill persons and children in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district.

