Kozhikode sees 158 new COVID-19 cases

The Health Department confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection in 158 more persons in Kozhikode on Friday. With this, the total number of persons undergoing treatment for the viral infection touched 1,140 in the district.
According to the department, 136 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. Seven were Non-Resident Keralites. Four persons came to the district from other States. The source of infection of 11 cases could not be traced.
Twenty-eight persons contracted the virus through local transmission within the Kozhikode city corporation limits alone. Chorod village continued to be a cluster with 59 new cases. In Vadakara municipal limit, the number of cases was 16.
As many as 875 more persons were added to the list of people in quarantine.
Meanwhile, 163 persons recovered from the disease on Friday.
Onam curbs
Considering the increasing number of cases, the District Medical Office has issued a fresh directive to restrict Onam celebrations. Traders have been asked to strictly comply with crowd management measures and other related health protocol. Traditional floral carpet competitions and outdoor celebrations will be restricted to prevent the spread of the disease.
