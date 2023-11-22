Kozhikode schools gear up for CBSE Kalolsavam

November 22, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

There has been an absolute dominance of schools from the north Kerala region in the State CBSE Kalolsavam ever since its inception, and three schools in Kozhikode — Silver Hills Public School, Devagiri CMI Public School and the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chevayur — played a major role in it.

With the Kalolsavam kicking off at Kalady, Ernakulam, on Friday, these schools are busy adding final touches to their acts expecting to keep the overall trophy within the district at any cost.

“Our preparations are in full swing, and we expect to retain the trophy this year as well,” said Father Binoy K. Francis, principal, Silver Hills Public School. The school has been overall champion in the State CBSE Kalolsavam for over 10 years. In the 2022 edition of the festival, it had scored 246 points to win the title, leaving its nearest competitor, Devagiri CMI Public School, around 80 points behind. “We are confident to lead in almost all items that we participate in, especially group events such as group dance and drama,” Father Binoy said.

Meanwhile, the team from Devagiri CMI Public School is feeling a bit under the weather, with a few of the participating students falling sick. “It has been only around five years since we took the CBSE Kalolsavam seriously. We feel that participation is more important than winning and hence encourage students to be active in arts and sports events,” said Father Johny Kanjirathinkal, principal, Devagiri CMI Public School, the runner-up in the previous edition.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chevayur, which bagged the seventh position in the 2022 edition of the festival, is another key player of the Malabar Sahodaya at the festival.

