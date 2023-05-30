Kozhikode schools all set for Praveshanolsavam

May 30, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

Schools in Kozhikode district are all set for the Praveshanolsavam event to mark the first day of the academic year and the reopening of schools, on June 1. This year, the event is titled ‘Varavelppu’.

The district-level Praveshanolsavam will be held on the Government Higher Secondary School Medical College campus this year. P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Public Works, will open the event. Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip, Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, and A. Geetha, District Collector, among others, will be present.

The preparations ahead of this were named ‘Orukkam’. Manoj Kumar, Deputy Director of Education, Kozhikode, told The Hindu that distribution of textbooks was 98% complete on Tuesday. It would be over by Wednesday. As many as 30 lakh textbooks are distributed to various schools.

Government Higher Secondary School, NGO Quarters, functioned as the centre from where Kudumbashree activists took the books to the 333 book societies. The schools sourced the books from there. Mr. Kumar claimed that Kozhikode district was way ahead of others in the distribution of textbooks.

A campaign titled ‘Ente Kutti Pothuvidyalayathilekku (My child will join a government/aided school) was held ahead of the reopening of schools. Another campaign of teachers visiting the houses of schoolchildren, titled ‘Adhyapakar Veedukalilekk’ had also been held. First spell of the teachers’ training programme was complete and the second spell was ongoing.

Cleaning works were taken up on school campuses. Toilets, kitchens, and drinking water sources were given focus. Health and fitness certificates were sought from school bus drivers and cooks. Fitness tests for school vehicles were almost complete.

Mr. Kumar said that the District Collector would chair a meeting on Wednesday to review preparations. Officials from various departments would be present.