Kozhikode schools adopt participatory management strategy ahead of reopening

KOZHIKODE

29 October 2021 19:11 IST

Committees headed by parents take up crisis management responsibilities

Besides overseeing the pick-up and drop service for students, bigger responsibilities are on the cards for parents to facilitate the safe reopening of schools on November 1 in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol. A number of special purpose committees headed by parents are now active to reduce the burden on school authorities.

Government, aided and unaided school managements are experimenting with a participatory management strategy whereby the conventional activities of parent-teacher associations will be redefined to meet the challenges during pandemic times. One of the important tasks given to parents by some school administrators is “crisis management”. Parent representatives are to be present at the school to monitor the safe entry and exit of students and to ensure compliance with physical distancing norms.

Other sub committees will look into the safe transportation of students, cleanliness of the institution, students’ health, and COVID-19 management. Almost all institutions have completed the final round of meetings with the sub committee members to define their roles and its importance in the safe running of classes. The parents also took part in the cleaning of school buildings.

Based on students’ strength and requirements, the number of committees is different in each institution. Though teachers are primarily responsible for the overall coordination of the committees, the parents will also be held accountable in case they fail to discharge their individual responsibilities.

Members of some aided and unaided school managements said the new responsibilities were challenging and schools would not be able to manage them without the support of parents. The presence of parents as active caretakers would offer more confidence to students, fellow parents and school authorities to adapt to the new normal, they said.

“As all are convinced of the importance of mutual responsibilities, no parent is disinclined to take up the entrusted task. They are convinced that it can create a protective shield around their own children,” said a teacher from an ICSE school in the city.