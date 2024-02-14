Kozhikode school brings out book on English language and its impact on society

February 14, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

A book on the various aspects of English language and its impact on society. That’s what ‘Anglii’, a collection of 61 articles brought out by the English club of St. Joseph’s Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, is all about.

The book was released by E.P. Mathew, Provincial of Kerala Jesuits, on Wednesday by handing over a copy to Bindu Amat, former Head of the Department of English, Providence Women’s College, Kozhikode.

Coleen Sofia Barboza, convener, English Club, said that the work on the anthology had been going on for about eight months. Those who contributed include former students such as Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas, M.K. Muneer, MLA, Azad Moopen of Aster Group, Sumesh Govind of Paragon Group of restaurants, and N.E. Manohar of TBS Publishers. Varghese Chakkalakal, Bishop of Calicut Diocese, A. Hemachandran, former Director-General of Police, Lida Jacob, former Principal Secretary of Education, and John Fernandez, former MLA, too have written articles for it.

The book would be distributed among select public libraries and those attached to schools and colleges, the club functionaries added.

