Kozhikode Rural police’s social media challenge a hit

For the Kozhikode Rural police, lockdown is not just about maintaining law and order. It is also about helping others spend their time creatively during the period. That’s why they started a social media challenge on March 26, urging people to make use of their time fruitfully, and it has attracted the participation of people even from outside the State.

Policemen who coordinate the challenge on the official Facebook page of the Kozhikode Rural police say they get an average of 100 videos every day. “The biggest satisfaction is that we get entries from senior citizens, housewives, professionals, students and artistes,” they say.

One video that features the most interesting task is being published every day. A WhatsApp number — 9497076010 — is also available for participants to send their 30-seconds video to take part in the contest monitored by Cyber Cell officials.

The challenge initiated by District Police Chief A. Sreenivas also has an official mascot, Ayisha Risana, a Class 7 student from Koyilandy who proved her talent in the challenge. Following the model of the Kozhikode Rural Police, there are many such online challenges across the State in different formats now, officials claim.

Dr. Sreenivas says his police team were ready with the challenge from day one of the lockdown when others may not have even thought of such a creative side of social media. “We find this period as the best time for some personal introspection, revisiting our old days, finding more time with family members and sharing its spirit with all our fellow beings in the form of an online challenge to inspire others,” he told The Hindu.

He also makes it clear that the game strictly follows all the rules and regulations associated with the Break the Chain campaign. “Through each selected video, we reinforce the message of social distancing, cleanliness and the importance to follow lockdown rules for safety,” he adds.

Winners of the challenge are announced every day and their prizes will be distributed at the end of the lockdown period.

The district administration too is now ready with such daily online challenges for people on its official Facebook page. According to officials, prizes for the winners will be safely delivered at their doorstep.