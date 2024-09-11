ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode Rural police retrieve contact lists of drug pushers to track suspects

Published - September 11, 2024 08:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

Police say the ongoing investigation will help them track more persons having discreet alliance with synthetic drug peddlers

The Hindu Bureau

A special squad of the Kozhikode Rural police has retrieved the contact list of a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who were nabbed from Nadapuram with 32.62 grams of MDMA during a flash vehicle checking on September 9 (Monday).

Police sources said they were in the process of zeroing in on more drug pushers, who were frequently in touch with the two identified as Mohammed Ijas of Malappuram and Puthiyaveettil Akhila of Wayanad.

Officers with the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force said it was one of the major seizures recently made by the local police, and that the details they collected from the arrested would be used to track the kingpins behind the synthetic drug pushers’ network.

“The two, who were remanded in judicial custody on Monday, were reportedly working as carriers for unknown drug pushers in the north Kerala region. It was their strange behaviour during the vehicle checking that helped the police expose the smuggling,” said a senior police officer from the Nadapuram station. He added that the costly synthetic drug in commercial quantity was found hidden under the car seat.

Ijas, the first accused in the incident, had attempted to escape from police custody after the arrest. Police sources said the two, who also allegedly turned violent and used abusive language against the checking squads, were suspected of having discreet association with an inter-State network of party drug users.

