Kozhikode revenue district sports meet opens

November 22, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

Mayor Beena Philip inaugurated the Kozhikode revenue district sports meet that began at Olympian Rahman Stadium of the Kozhikode Medical College on Tuesday.

The torch of the sports meet was brought by athlete A.M. Vinci from the house of Dronacharya award winning coach O.M. Nambiar at Maniyoor. Kozhikode Corporation Education Standing Committee chairperson C. Rekha presided over the event.

Over 5,000 students from various sub districts in the Kozhikode revenue district are taking part in the meet that will conclude on Thursday. Minister for Ports and Archaeology Ahammad Devarkovil will be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony on Thursday, a press release said.