Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival begins with off-stage events

Writer Benyamin to inaugurate the festival on Wednesday

Published - November 19, 2024 11:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Niharika Raj of GHSS, Poyilkavu, taking part in the oil painting (HS category) competition at the Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival on Tuesday.

Niharika Raj of GHSS, Poyilkavu, taking part in the oil painting (HS category) competition at the Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival began on Tuesday with the off-stage events held at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls at Nadakkavu in the city. The results of the drawing and painting competitions have been declared and the results of the writing competitions are awaited.

Koyilandy, Kunnumal and Feroke sub-districts have recorded an early lead with 20 points each while 10 other sub-districts are close behind with 18 points each. Among the schools, CKGMHSS, Chingapuram, is leading with 18 points while St.Joseph’s HS, Pulloorampara, Silver Hills HSS, Chevayur, and Government HSS Vadakara, Puthur, are in the second position with 13 points.

The on-stage events of the festival will begin on Wednesday at 20 venues spread across the city. Writer Benyamin will inaugurate the festival at 11 a.m. while Mayor Beena Philip will preside over the session. A welcome song and welcome dance will be an added attraction to the inaugural event to be held at the main venue at Malabar Christian College Higher Secondary School Ground.

Students taking part in the pencil drawing (HSS category) competition at the Kozhikode District School Arts Festival on Tuesday.

Students taking part in the pencil drawing (HSS category) competition at the Kozhikode District School Arts Festival on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The main events to be held on Wednesday include Thiruvathirakkali, Kerala Nadanam, Kuchipudi, Mime, Folk Dance, Yakshaganam, Mono Act, Light music, Group Song and Oppana.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been made for the festival under the aegis of the teachers’ organisations while the Kozhikode city police have come up with a QR code that would help the contestants reach their respective venues easily with the help of Google Maps.

Fidhal Ali of JDT HSS, Kozhikode, arrives to take part in the Urdu story writing (HS category) competition at the Kozhikode District School Arts Festival on Tuesday.

Fidhal Ali of JDT HSS, Kozhikode, arrives to take part in the Urdu story writing (HS category) competition at the Kozhikode District School Arts Festival on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Apart from the competitions, several cultural programmes will also be held as part of the festival at the Mananchira open stage. A get-together of writers, Kalaripayattu, dance programmes, magic show and orchestra will be held on November 21 and 22.

T.K. Girija, a teacher at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Nadakkavu, making a basket out of coconut leaves in an open competition as her colleagues cheer on. She made the maximum number of baskets within the allotted time. These baskets will be used as waste bins at various venues of the Kozhikode District School Arts Festival that began in the city on Tuesday.

T.K. Girija, a teacher at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Nadakkavu, making a basket out of coconut leaves in an open competition as her colleagues cheer on. She made the maximum number of baskets within the allotted time. These baskets will be used as waste bins at various venues of the Kozhikode District School Arts Festival that began in the city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Arrangements have also been made to follow the green protocol throughout the festival. A competition of basket making using coconut leaves was conducted for teachers and parents by the Green Protocol Committee on Tuesday so that the baskets could be used as waste bins in the various venues.

