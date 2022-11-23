Kozhikode revenue district school arts fest from November 26

November 23, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

Around 8,000 students expected to participate

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 8,000 students are expected to participate in the Kozhikode revenue district school arts festival scheduled to begin at Vadakara on November 26. The main venue will be St. Antony’s High School, and other venues have been arranged in nearby schools. Arabic Kalotsavam and Sanskritotsavam too will be held along with the fest. The organisers said at a press conference on Wednesday that green protocol would be in force throughout the festival. All stages will have facilities for medical help for participants. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the festival, and K. Muraleedharan, MP, will attend the valedictory ceremony.

