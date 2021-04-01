Kozhikode reports State’s high of 424 cases

264 recover, active caseload 3,534

Pre-election gatherings, rallies and public interactions seem to have led to a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district as 424 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here on Thursday.

Kozhikode had the highest number of cases in the State on the day. Health Department sources claimed that there had been a lethargic approach towards observing pandemic protocols and appearing for tests if symptoms were observed.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 417 locally acquired infections, and the source of infection of five others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 104 cases of local transmission, Koyilandy 26, and Nanminda and Vadakara 13 each. A daily test positivity rate of 6.99% was reported when 6,059 samples were tested.

As many as 264 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload is 3,534.