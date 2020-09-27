Kozhikode reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in State

879 contract virus through local transmission

The highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the State on Sunday was reported from Kozhikode when 956 people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district.

According to the District Medical Officer, the number of active cases from here is now 5,782. As many as 879 people who were reported infected on Sunday got it through local transmission. Forty-three people had returned from other States and five from abroad. The source of infection is unknown in 29 people. There were seven health workers among the newly infected persons.

Kozhikode Corporation reported 277 cases of locally acquired infections, including 61 from Beypore alone, Chekkiad 124, Vadakara 44 and Feroke and Edachery 35 each.

There has been a gradual rise in the number of people who opt for home isolation in the district. While just 114 people were under home care on September 15, it has gone up to 1,584 on Sunday, in less than two weeks. The Health Department had recently brought out guidelines for home isolation. Health experts hope that this will ease the burden on the Government Medical College Hospital and the Government General Hospital, the two designated COVID hospitals in the district.