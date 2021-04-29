Kozhikode reports 4,990 more COVID-19 cases

4,814 persons contract virus through local transmission

Amidst the heightened vigil, the Health Department on Thursday confirmed 4,990 more COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district. Of the newly reported cases, 4,814 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. Four Non-Resident Indians, and 11 persons who recently came to the district from other States were also among the infected.

Health Department officials said they were clueless about the source of infection in 161 persons. As many as 2,577 persons recovered from the disease.

The number of people under observation reached 89,346 in the district on Thursday with the addition of 6,804 more persons with symptoms and history of primary contacts. On Thursday alone, 21,422 samples were sent for lab inspection. The test positivity rate stood at 24.66%.

According to the latest figures released by the Health Department, there are now 40,194 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kozhikode district. Of this, 298 persons are from other districts. There are also 82 Kozhikode natives who undergo treatment in other districts.

Vaccination

Officials say that 1,02,960 persons have already received two doses of their vaccine in the district. Another 5,29,114 persons are waiting for their second dose. Till date, 6,32,074 doses have been distributed.

Cases registered

In view of the increasing number of cases, the police have also intensified their enforcement activities by deploying more field-level squads. On Thursday, 1,019 cases were registered for violation of safety protocol. The majority of the cases were registered within the Kozhikode city limits. Police officials say the cases were registered against those who flouted physical distancing norms and hesitated to wear masks.

As part of the safety arrangements in place for the Assembly polls counting day, no public merriment would be entertained. Based on the latest instructions from the election authorities, disciplinary action would be taken against officials who fail to comply with safety rules or hesitate to implement restrictions at counting centres.