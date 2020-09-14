Kozhikode reports 382 more COVID-19 cases

345 contract virus through local transmission

As many as 382 people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Monday, of whom 345 got the infection through local transmission.

The source of infection of 25 persons is not known. The number of local transmission cases from within the Kozhikode Corporation is 171 and the source of eight among them is unknown. There were 53 cases in Ramanattukara and 29 in Azhiyoor. There are 13 health workers among the newly infected persons. As many as 123 people recovered from the infection and the number of active cases from the district now is 2,866. The number of people from other districts undergoing treatment here is 151.