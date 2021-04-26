Kozhikode reports 3,251 fresh COVID-19 cases

Private hospitals asked to improve facilities to treat COVID-19 patients

With the addition of 3,251 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the total number of patients undergoing treatment for the viral infection in Kozhikode district rose to 31,477. Of this, 3,179 persons contracted the virus through local transmission.

Among the newly confirmed cases, there were non-resident Indians who recently returned home. The infection was also confirmed in five others who came to the district from other States. The test positivity rate, according to the latest Health Department report, was 26.69%.

The highest number of cases with no clarity on the exact source of infection was reported from Chakkittappara, Feroke and Nadapuram areas. Altogether, there were 27 such cases from these areas. At the same time, the highest number of 895 local transmission cases was reported from the Kozhikode corporation areas.

A total of 12,730 samples were collected and sent for lab tests on Monday alone. The sample collection would be increased in the wake of increasing cases. As many as 1,074 persons recovered from the illness.

Collector’s directive

In his latest directive, District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao asked all private hospitals in the district to improve the existing treatment facilities for attending to more COVID-19 patients. He made the call while addressing an online meeting with their representatives on Monday.

Mr. Rao asked hospital managements to start COVID-19 help desks to assist patients and their relatives and update the daily case details on the official COVID-19 Jagratha portal. Apart from increasing the total bed capacity, there should be separate labour rooms for COVID-19 patients, he said.

The Collector also appealed to the public to strictly follow quarantine rules in the wake of the Health Department’s reports that there were many who were found roaming around the streets without waiting for test results. “Those who await their test results or are suspected of suffering from COVID-19 symptoms should strictly stay indoors,” he said.

Taking stock

Health Department officials said there would be an online meeting on Tuesday to review the district-level situation and adopt further preventive measures. It would be attended by State Ministers, people’s representatives and leaders of various political parties, they said.