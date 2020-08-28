Kozhikode reports 174 fresh COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 patients under treatment touched 1,821 in Kozhikode district with the Health Department confirming the viral infection in 174 more persons on Friday. Of the newly confirmed cases, 140 contracted the virus through local transmission. The source of infection of 16 persons could not be traced.
Within the Kozhikode Corporation limits alone, 54 new cases of local transmission were reported. Vadakara and Koduvally reported the highest number of 19 and 17 new cases respectively in the Kozhikode rural area.
The district also reported 106 recoveries on Friday.
As many as 468 more persons were added to the list of people in home quarantine.
Health Department officials said they collected 6,591 more samples and sent them for lab tests on Friday. “Results of 3,164 samples are expected soon,” they said.
The functioning of Rapid Response Teams and other ward-level monitoring committees have been stepped up in some villages and coastal areas where the Health Department has noticed a spike in the number of new cases. Containment regulations will be implemented very strictly in such areas with the support of the police.
