Kozhikode reports 1,240 cases, TPR 10.87%

KOZHIKODE

09 June 2021 21:58 IST

1,318 recovered in district

Four local bodies in Kozhikode district have their weekly test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19.20% or above, going by the figures recorded in the week ending Wednesday. New cases reported on the day were 1,240..

According to the Health Department, Perumanna had a TPR of 23%, Karassery 22%, Mukkom 21%, and Maniyoor 20%. The TPR is between 10% and 20% in 45 local bodies, and in 29 others it is below 10%. The daily TPR for Wednesday for the district was 10.87% when 11,684 samples were tested.

Of the fresh cases, 1,216 were locally acquired infections, while the source of 23 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 200 cases of local transmission of the infection, Puthuppady 50, Kadalundy 45, Karassery 41, Thamarassery 34, and Chengottukavu 31. As many as 1,318 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload stands at 13,714 now.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 10,075 are in home isolation.