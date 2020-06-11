Kozhikode reports 10 new cases

The highest number of COVID-19 cases in the State was reported from Kozhikode on Wednesday, with 10 persons declared positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district.
While nine are imported cases, one person contracted the disease through contact with a COVID-19 patient.
With seven persons recovering from the infection on the day, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 81.
The number of people under observation is 9,844, of whom 4,098 are expatriates.
Four cases in Wayanad
Four more persons were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Wednesday.
According to Health Department sources, all of them had returned from abroad recently.
As many as 3,571 people are under observation. Seven others, including four migrant workers, were cured of the disease on the day.
(With input from
Wayanad bureau)
