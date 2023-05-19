HamberMenu
Kozhikode registers 99.86% pass in SSLC exam

District comes fifth in State; 169 schools secure 100% pass while 7,917 students score A+ for all subjects

May 19, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Students and teachers of Karuna School of Speech and Hearing celebrating their 100% pass as the SSLC results were published on Friday.

Students and teachers of Karuna School of Speech and Hearing celebrating their 100% pass as the SSLC results were published on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Kozhikode district registered 99.86% success as results of the SSLC examinations were announced on Friday. Though it is much higher than the pass percentage of the past two years, the district continues to be in the fifth slot in comparison with other districts.

Vadakara educational district registered 99.94% pass, Kozhikode 99.75%, and Thamarassery 99.87%.

Of the 43,101 students who appeared for the exam from the district this year, 43,040 qualified for higher education. Of them, 7,917 have managed to score A+ for all the subjects. Of these, 2,705 are boys while 5,212 are girls.

Meanwhile, 169 schools in the district scored 100% victory, much higher than 123 of the previous year. As many as 50 of them are in Vadakara educational district, 57 in Kozhikode and 62 in Thamarassery. Of them, 64 are government schools, 76 aided schools, and 29 unaided schools.

