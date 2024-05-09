Kozhikode registers 81.25% pass in Plus Two higher secondary examinations

Kozhikode district reported a pass percentage of 81.25 when the results of Plus Two examinations for the 2023-24 academic year were declared on May 9 (Thursday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 38,820 students who had appeared for the exams, 31,542 became eligible for higher studies. A total of 4,614 students scored A+ in all subjects. Calicut School for the Handicapped, Kolathara, Sree Narayana Higher Secondary School, Vadakara, Silver Hills Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, and C.M. Higher Secondary School, Mannur North, registered cent per cent success.

The district, however, was pushed to the fourth spot in the State compared to its performance in the previous academic year. Last year, with a pass percentage of 86.32, it was in the second position. This time Kozhikode is behind Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur.

Those who scored full marks (1,200 out of 1,200) are Fathima Hiba Chembakasseri (Humanities) from Rahmania Higher Secondary School for the Handicapped, Kozhikode; Leyna Fathima Abdul Azeez (Science) from Nochad Higher Secondary School, Nochad; Mina Rahman C.P. (Commerce) from Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School, Mukkom; Tanishka K. (Commerce) from St. Joseph’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School for Girls, Kozhikode; Prarthana Unnikrishnan (Science) from Savio Higher Secondary School, Devagiri; Nanditha D.P. (Science) from Thiruvangoor Higher Secondary School, Koyilandy; Nayana V. (Commerce) from Government Fisheries Higher Secondary School, Madappally, Vadakara; Parvana Shijith from Government Higher Secondary School, Narikkuni; Theertha K. from Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Cheruvannur; Andrea Bilphy, St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Koodathai; Fathima Isha B., Theertha P., and Anaswara P., all from C.M. Higher Secondary School, Mannur North; Sreelakshmi P. from Seva Mandir Higher Secondary School, Ramanattukara; Shivakami J.S. from RNM Higher Secondary School, Narippatta, and Muhammad Adile T.K. from M.J. Vocational Higher Secondary School, Villiappally, Vadakara (all in the Science stream).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.