Kozhikode records TPR below 10% for third day in a row

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) of COVID-19 dropped below 10% for the third consecutive day on Saturday in Kozhikode when only 927 of the 10,126 samples tested positive for the virus.

According to the District Medical Officer, the daily TPR was 9.26%. On Thursday and Friday, it was 9.84% and 9.41%, respectively. Of the fresh cases, 901 were due to local transmission of the infection while the source of 22 others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 224 locally acquired infections, Puthuppady 45, Atholi 33, and Maniyoor and Thooneri 31 each. As many as 1,348 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload in the district stands at 13,114.